QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.11 and last traded at $140.89. Approximately 1,379,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,852,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,522 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.6% in the first quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 594 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 4,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

