QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after buying an additional 707,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,826,000 after acquiring an additional 670,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,882,000. Amundi increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,670,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 193,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

