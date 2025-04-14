Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWR. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 10,163.6% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

NYSE KWR opened at $105.60 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $95.91 and a 12 month high of $197.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KWR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

