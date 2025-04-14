Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,784,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rollins by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,267,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,778,000 after purchasing an additional 617,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rollins by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 745,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 514,672 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $101,448.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,388.40. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROL stock opened at $55.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

About Rollins



Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

