Qtron Investments LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 38.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,211,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $2,811,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in AppLovin by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 153,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Trading Down 5.3 %

APP opened at $249.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $575.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $538.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 over the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.