Qtron Investments LLC Buys 52,504 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 260.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,504 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Enel Chile by 644.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 180,509 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 100.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 214,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 107,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.99. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

