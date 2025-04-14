PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of PURE Bioscience stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,506. PURE Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.27.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

