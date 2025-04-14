Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

PRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Propel from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Propel from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

TSE:PRL opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.75. Propel has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Propel’s payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

