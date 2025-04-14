Promising Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 14th

MSP Recovery, MSP Recovery, AltC Acquisition, BigBear.ai, Theratechnologies, Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares, and Verve Therapeutics are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, generally ranging from around $300 million to $2 billion, though these thresholds can vary. They often represent younger, growing companies that can offer significant upside potential, but they also tend to exhibit higher volatility and risk compared to larger, more established firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFW traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,841,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,948. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38. MSP Recovery has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIFW

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFW traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,841,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38. MSP Recovery has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIFW

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.50. 7,796,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.68. 59,866,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,623,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Theratechnologies (THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

THTX stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.68. 57,305,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,939. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THTX

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU)

Shares of PLTU stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.52. 4,393,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,529. Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTU

Verve Therapeutics (VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

NASDAQ VERV traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,644,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,853. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VERV

Recommended Stories