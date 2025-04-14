Promising Growth Stocks Worth Watching – April 14th

Blackstone, BlackRock, Novo Nordisk A/S, Prologis, Apollo Global Management, Welltower, and Teledyne Technologies are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to the market, often due to innovative products or expansion strategies. These companies typically reinvest their earnings back into the business rather than paying dividends, appealing mainly to investors interested in long-term capital gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Blackstone stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,441. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $883.84. The stock had a trading volume of 399,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,236. The company has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock has a one year low of $745.55 and a one year high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $942.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $988.26.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.67. 4,459,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,212. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.98. Prologis has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,362. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

WELL stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.96. The company had a trading volume of 934,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,953. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $158.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.97.

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Shares of TDY traded up $2.62 on Monday, reaching $467.42. The stock had a trading volume of 198,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,107. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

