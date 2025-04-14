Promising Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 11th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., UnitedHealth Group, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Wells Fargo & Company, Berkshire Hathaway, and Bank of America are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that operate primarily in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance firms, and investment companies. These stocks represent ownership in businesses that provide financial services like lending, risk management, and asset management, and their performance is often influenced by changes in interest rates, economic conditions, and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 75,321,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,553,975. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE:JPM traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.14. 8,330,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,687,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.53 and its 200-day moving average is $241.85. The firm has a market cap of $651.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $598.51. 2,129,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,058. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.87. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $547.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ IBIT traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.84. 23,684,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,103,039. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.19. 16,124,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,575,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81. The company has a market cap of $199.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $516.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $502.38 and its 200 day moving average is $475.35.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $35.12. 24,362,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,081,048. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

