Promising Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 11th

Tesla, Broadcom, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Analog Devices, Intuitive Surgical, and Linde are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks represent shares of companies involved in the production and distribution of energy, including fossil fuels like oil and natural gas, as well as renewable energy sources. Their performance is closely tied to global commodity prices, regulatory policies, and market demand for energy, often making them volatile and sensitive to geopolitical events and economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.66. 77,100,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,694,641. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $799.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,518,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,278,331. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.94. The company has a market capitalization of $836.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,327,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $238.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,762,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,957,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.91. 2,925,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.37. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Analog Devices has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $490.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $534.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $12.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $443.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.25. The stock has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49.

