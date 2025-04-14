Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Proficient Auto Logistics worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 136.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 200,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Proficient Auto Logistics by 159,197.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 55,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 104,851 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Down 1.0 %

PAL stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Proficient Auto Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

