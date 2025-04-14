ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives $18.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

PRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp downgraded ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2,655.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 621,935 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth $5,140,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 331,224 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,703,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 123,232 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRA opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

