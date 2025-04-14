ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives $18.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.
PRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp downgraded ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProAssurance Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of PRA opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $23.70.
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ProAssurance Company Profile
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.
Read More
