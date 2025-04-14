PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Lifted by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $470,535,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,196,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,895 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,262,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,041 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $107,850,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after purchasing an additional 756,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.15.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $100.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 57.51%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.