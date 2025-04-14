Portolan Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,018 shares during the quarter. RadNet comprises 2.0% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of RadNet worth $29,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 28.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 92,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

In other news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,957.10. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Swartz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $1,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,566.28. This represents a 12.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,730. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $53.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.89 and a beta of 1.59. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.42 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

