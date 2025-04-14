Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 492,201 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 492,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 3.72% of Vishay Precision Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VPG. B. Riley upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $28.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of VPG stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $264.81 million, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.