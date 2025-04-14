Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,768 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKX. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.96. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $78.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 40,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,542.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,539.92. This represents a 44.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $622,590.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,450. The trade was a 42.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

