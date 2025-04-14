Portolan Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 238.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557,694 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of DigitalBridge Group worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DBRG. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG opened at $7.64 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

