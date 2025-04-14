Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 589,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Ambac Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 429,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 53,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 58,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.83 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

