Portolan Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 4.38% of Identiv worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Identiv by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,491,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 117,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 85,628 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. Identiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 113.62%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Identiv from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

In other Identiv news, CEO Kirsten F. Newquist purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $63,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,931 shares in the company, valued at $859,650.92. This represents a 7.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

