Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires 87,080 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 195.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,080 shares during the quarter. Reddit makes up 1.4% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Reddit worth $21,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,909 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Reddit by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,768 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,082,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,539,000.

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,364,880.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,909.04. This represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,445,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,593,902.64. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,794 shares of company stock valued at $89,386,704 over the last three months.

NYSE RDDT opened at $101.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion and a PE ratio of -13.07. Reddit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $230.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.36.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDDT. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities set a $155.00 target price on Reddit in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.73.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

