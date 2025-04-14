PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MYPS

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 7.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

MYPS stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.90. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 29,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $37,297.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,397 shares in the company, valued at $635,540.22. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.