Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,190,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,149,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $97.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.12%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

