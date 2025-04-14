Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 16,697,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 40,143,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 27,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Pfizer by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

