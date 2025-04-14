Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Trading 7.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.75. 191,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 559,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $889.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 10,400 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $96,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,763 shares in the company, valued at $607,650.12. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,694. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,230 shares of company stock worth $166,582 and sold 53,110 shares worth $516,398. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $7,788,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,130 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,729,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,937,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

