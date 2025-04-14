Peninsula Wealth LLC Takes Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $62,583,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after buying an additional 164,223 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $19,572,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,387,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,619,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDCC opened at $201.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.18. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.36 and a 52-week high of $231.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $75,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,491.87. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $2,066,446.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,070,861.55. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,833 shares of company stock worth $2,938,660. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

