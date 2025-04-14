Peninsula Wealth LLC Sells 436 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peninsula Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 142,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $205.82 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.59 and a 200-day moving average of $239.95. The stock has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9188 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

