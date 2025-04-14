Peninsula Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Peninsula Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,646,000. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 583,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,257,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 11.5 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $81.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.36. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.06.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

