Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Peninsula Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $198.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of -148.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.13 and a 200-day moving average of $241.80. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total value of $2,561,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,098,475.92. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $394,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 210,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,690,889.35. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,085 shares of company stock valued at $66,725,482 over the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

