Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.21. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $452,910.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 474,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,202.06. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,953.52. This trade represents a 23.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,020,000 after buying an additional 1,645,640 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,820,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,667 shares during the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 10,522,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,547,000 after purchasing an additional 992,797 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $85,260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 170,901 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

