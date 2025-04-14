PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys $209,700.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,757,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,996,812.04. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Monday, April 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 16,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $222,080.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 110,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $1,914,000.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 20,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $381,800.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 155,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $3,131,000.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,305,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $1,098,800.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 46,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,366,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $1,757,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $2,960,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,862,000.00.

PBF Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

PBF stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $60.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in PBF Energy by 1,513.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $1,642,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 968.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBF

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.