Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $146.75 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $158.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.37.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

