Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,042,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,431,000 after purchasing an additional 655,815 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $88.55 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

