PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Position Boosted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,721,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 6.38% of PACS Group worth $127,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACS Group by 66,972.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PACS Group by 6,291.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 954,548 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PACS Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,254,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after purchasing an additional 878,358 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in PACS Group by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 918,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 453,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,704,000.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PACS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PACS Group from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on PACS Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

PACS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PACS opened at $9.12 on Monday. PACS Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88.

About PACS Group

(Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.