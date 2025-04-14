Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.87 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.71. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

