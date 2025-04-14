Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 48556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Orbit Garant Drilling Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$53.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.93.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Orbit Garant Drilling

In other news, insider 6705570 Canada Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$28,527.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,010. Company insiders own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.