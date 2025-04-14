Optimize Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sotera Health by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.88. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

