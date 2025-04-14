Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,311,000 after buying an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $494,916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,542,000 after acquiring an additional 46,570 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,195,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,856,000 after purchasing an additional 573,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,068,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL opened at $152.23 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

