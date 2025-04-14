Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Okta worth $19,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,992,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Okta by 570.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 869,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,506,000 after acquiring an additional 739,707 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Okta by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,241,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,808,000 after purchasing an additional 440,171 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,150.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 382,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,721,000 after purchasing an additional 322,201 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $101.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $33,965,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,015,437. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 761,197 shares of company stock worth $70,662,533. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

