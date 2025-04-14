Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) vs. Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) Financial Survey

Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) and Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Odysight.Ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Nova shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Odysight.Ai and Nova”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odysight.Ai $3.96 million 23.33 -$9.44 million ($1.03) -5.50 Nova $672.40 million 7.83 $183.76 million $5.74 31.32

Risk and Volatility

Nova has higher revenue and earnings than Odysight.Ai. Odysight.Ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Odysight.Ai has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Odysight.Ai and Nova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odysight.Ai 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nova 0 1 6 0 2.86

Odysight.Ai currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.37%. Nova has a consensus target price of $250.83, indicating a potential upside of 39.52%. Given Odysight.Ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Odysight.Ai is more favorable than Nova.

Profitability

This table compares Odysight.Ai and Nova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odysight.Ai -207.38% -56.78% -43.36% Nova 27.33% 22.33% 15.01%

Summary

Nova beats Odysight.Ai on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odysight.Ai

Odysight.ai Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets visual sensing and AI-based video analytics solutions in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company, through its visualization technology offers solutions across predictive maintenance and condition-based monitoring markets in various sectors, such as medical, defense, energy, automotive, transportation, aviation, maritime, and industrial non-destructing-testing. Odysight.ai Inc. is based in Omer, Israel.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, foundries, and memory manufacturers, as well as process equipment manufacturers. Nova Ltd. was formerly known as Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and changed its name to Nova Ltd. in July 2021. Nova Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

