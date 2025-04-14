Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46. 401,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,536,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $517.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 834.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 978,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 398,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2,001.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 413,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

