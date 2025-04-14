NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $54.44 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

