Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) versus Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Head to Head Comparison

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) and Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 1 1 4 1 2.71 Newsmax 0 0 0 0 0.00

Formula One Group currently has a consensus price target of $95.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.94%. Given Formula One Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Formula One Group is more favorable than Newsmax.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group $3.65 billion 5.33 -$32.40 million ($0.13) -601.38 Newsmax $171.02 million 13.45 N/A N/A N/A

Newsmax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Formula One Group.

92.3% of Formula One Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Formula One Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Newsmax Inc. is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc. (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”). Newsmax Media is a television broadcaster and multi-platform content publisher with a mixed-revenue model that primarily derives income from (i) digital, linear and over-the-top (“OTT”) television advertising, (ii) online web and digital advertising, (iii) cable license fees and streaming subscriptions, and (iv) subscriptions to online and print publications. Newsmax Media uses original news, syndicated services and editorial content to draw consumers to its media outlets, including through its highly-rated TV channel, digital websites and print publications, and its website, Newsmax.com, in order to sell advertising to third party marketers. Newsmax Media also sells subscriptions to its own streaming, digital and print products through its channels and platforms. Newsmax Media differentiates itself in a crowded media marketplace, among other things, through broad distribution of Newsmax Media’s content across linear cable, OTT streaming, and digital and print platforms, all with a focus on content related to politics, health, finance and lifestyle for an audience primarily comprised of viewers who are 45 years old or older. Newsmax Media’s industry leading digital brand, which started in 1998, enabled it to launch Newsmax, its linear cable channel, in 2014. Today, each month, more than 40 million Americans watch, read and listen to Newsmax. The Newsmax channel is currently carried by major Multichannel Video Programming Distributor (“MVPDs”) cable/satellite systems in the United States. Nielsen reports that Newsmax is the fourth highest-rated cable news network in the United States, with 21 million regular viewers, and is one of the 15 most viewed basic cable programs. In 2023, Nielsen reported that Newsmax was the only cable news channel with ratings growth across all dayparts, seeing a 42% increase in total viewership in prime time, 16% in daytime, 23% in total day, including a 69% increase in total day viewership among adults between age 35 and 64, and an 11% increase in access. As such, Newsmax Media became the first major digital brand to become the fastest-growing cable news platform. Meanwhile, competitor Fox News saw a 6% decline in viewership for total day and a 2% decline in prime time during the same time period. In the first half of 2024, Newsmax’s total viewership in prime time grew by 41%, including a 10% increase among adults between the ages of 35 and 64, and by 36% in total day, including a 16% increase among adults between 35 and 64. In comparison, Fox News experienced a 10% increase in prime time viewership, including a 10% increase among adults between age 35 and 64, and a 2% increase in total day, including a 1% increase among adults between age 35 and 64. Overall, Newsmax’s total day ratings grew by 36% in the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2023, compared to 7% growth for MSNBC, a 2% growth for Fox News, a 3% growth for CNN, a 7% decline for CNBC and a 36% decline for Newsnation. Newsmax Media was incorporated as Sequoia Digital Corporation in the State of Nevada in 1998. In 1999, Newsmax Media changed its name from Sequoia Digital Corporation to Newsmax.com, Inc. In 2001, Newsmax Media changed its name from Newsmax.com, Inc. to Newsmax Media, Inc. In 2006, Newsmax Media became a wholly-owned subsidiary of NMX Holdings, LLC. In 2014, Newsmax Media changed its state of domicile from Nevada to Delaware and consummated a corporate reorganization in which the members of NMX Holdings, LLC exchanged their membership interests in NMX Holdings, LLC for capital stock of Newsmax Media. In 2024, Newsmax Media consummated a corporate reorganization. Newsmax Inc. was formed as a new holding company that owns all of the outstanding shares of the operating company, Newsmax Media. The stockholders of Newsmax Media exchanged their shares of capital stock in Newsmax Media for the same class and number of shares in Newsmax Inc. Subsequently, Newsmax Media changed its state of domicile from Delaware to Florida. As a result of this reorganization, Newsmax Inc. became the direct holding company and the sole shareholder of Newsmax Media. Newsmax Media’s ownership of its subsidiaries was not affected or changed as a result of this reorganization. The principal executive offices of the Company are located in Boca Raton, Florida.

