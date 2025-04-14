Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Cut to $4.75 by Analysts at Citigroup

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $7.75 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,652,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 146.5% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 42,289 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 608.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 84,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 146,542.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

