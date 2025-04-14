New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG) Senior Officer Jared Ryan Saunders Acquires 33,250 Shares

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Ryan Saunders purchased 33,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$49,875.00.

Jared Ryan Saunders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Found Gold alerts:

On Friday, April 4th, Jared Ryan Saunders bought 2,200 shares of New Found Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,034.02.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

Shares of New Found Gold stock opened at C$1.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$323.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.58. New Found Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.34 and a 12-month high of C$5.71.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.