Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth increased its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $918.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $960.09 and a 200-day moving average of $885.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.31.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

