National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 49,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 56,551 shares.The stock last traded at $93.85 and had previously closed at $90.66.

National HealthCare Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.37.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

