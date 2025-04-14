National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 49,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 56,551 shares.The stock last traded at $93.85 and had previously closed at $90.66.
National HealthCare Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.37.
About National HealthCare
National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National HealthCare
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.