Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 329274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MURGY

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.