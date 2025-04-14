Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), with a volume of 2449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.08).

Mulberry Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.